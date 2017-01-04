Qualcomm Inc. DE Has $10,267,000 Stake in Edison International (EIX)

Qualcomm Inc. DE held its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,100 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Edison International accounts for 1.8% of Qualcomm Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Qualcomm Inc. DE’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 24.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Edison International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) traded up 0.85% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.36. 1,790,733 shares of the company traded hands. Edison International has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $78.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

In related news, insider Ronald L. Litzinger sold 38,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $2,643,168.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is the parent holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). SCE is engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. It is also the parent company of subsidiaries that are engaged in competitive businesses focused on providing energy services to commercial and industrial customers, including distributed resources, engaging in transmission opportunities, and exploring distributed water treatment and recycling.

