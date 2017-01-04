Qualcomm Inc. DE Continues to Hold Position in Entergy Corporation (ETR)

Qualcomm Inc. DE maintained its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,700 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Entergy Corporation comprises about 1.6% of Qualcomm Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Qualcomm Inc. DE’s holdings in Entergy Corporation were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation by 11.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation by 116.0% in the second quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation by 137.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) traded up 0.44% on Wednesday, reaching $73.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,210 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.38 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.35. Entergy Corporation had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post $6.90 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/qualcomm-inc-de-continues-to-hold-position-in-entergy-corporation-etr/1140121.html.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on Entergy Corporation from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entergy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $85.00 price target on Entergy Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Entergy Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered their price target on Entergy Corporation from $85.50 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.36.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. It operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.