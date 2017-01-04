Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Dover Corporation in a report released on Thursday. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Dover Corporation had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business earned $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Dover Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-dover-corporation-dov-lowered-by-william-blair/1140127.html.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Dover Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dover Corporation from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dover Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dover Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) traded up 0.47% during trading on Monday, reaching $76.78. 941,764 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $78.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Dover Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.05%.

In other Dover Corporation news, VP Sandra A. Arkell sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $38,832.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 11,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $807,945.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-dover-corporation-dov-lowered-by-william-blair/1140127.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 314.0% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 94.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 65.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Dover Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dover Corporation

Dover Corporation (Dover) is engaged in the manufacturing of equipment, components and specialty systems. The Company also provides supporting engineering, testing and other services. The Company operates through four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for production and processing of fuels across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.