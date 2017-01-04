Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group upped their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Jefferies Group currently has a “Sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The firm earned $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 125.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) Increased by Analyst” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-ionis-pharmaceuticals-inc-ions-increased-by-analyst/1140060.html.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IONS. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Laidlaw boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.02.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) traded up 4.22% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.34. 1,955,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $62.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. The stock’s market cap is $5.98 billion.

In related news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,803 shares in the company, valued at $537,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $337,000. Kidder Stephen W bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $3,298,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,373,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,094,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid-targeted (RNA-targeted) therapeutics. The Company operates through two segments: Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. The Company’s Ionis Core segment is developing a drug discovery platform.

