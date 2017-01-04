Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) Increased by Analyst

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group upped their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Jefferies Group currently has a “Sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The firm earned $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 125.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IONS. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Laidlaw boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.02.
Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) traded up 4.22% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.34. 1,955,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $62.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. The stock’s market cap is $5.98 billion.
In related news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,803 shares in the company, valued at $537,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $337,000. Kidder Stephen W bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $3,298,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,373,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,094,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid-targeted (RNA-targeted) therapeutics. The Company operates through two segments: Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. The Company’s Ionis Core segment is developing a drug discovery platform.
