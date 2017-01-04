Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $25,569,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.9% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $135,263,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 64,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13.0% in the third quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 956,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded up 0.12% on Wednesday, reaching $116.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,409,859 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.47 and a 52 week high of $118.69. The company has a market capitalization of $620.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business earned $46.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.67 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Brean Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 2,300 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.67, for a total value of $270,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,047.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 43,769 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $5,036,498.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

