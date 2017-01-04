Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by RBC Capital Markets

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) opened at 43.39 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 64.57%.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 25,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $1,080,857.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 738,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,811,716.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Trust Co. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Trust Co. now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is an energy holding company with operations located in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. The Company is engaged in the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The Company’s business consists of two segments, including Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power LLC (Power).

