Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 22,020 Shares of Brady Corporation (BRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,020 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brady Corporation were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brady Corporation by 21.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,962,000 after buying an additional 436,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brady Corporation by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,940,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,411,000 after buying an additional 287,649 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Brady Corporation during the second quarter worth about $6,805,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brady Corporation during the second quarter worth about $3,608,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brady Corporation by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,634,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,953,000 after buying an additional 98,050 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) traded down 0.13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.05. 219,173 shares of the stock were exchanged. Brady Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19.

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Brady Corporation had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm earned $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Corporation will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Brady Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.70%.

WARNING: “Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 22,020 Shares of Brady Corporation (BRC)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/prudential-financial-inc-sells-22020-shares-of-brady-corporation-brc/1140214.html.

BRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Brady Corporation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of Brady Corporation from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other Brady Corporation news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 2,000 shares of Brady Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 5,729 shares of Brady Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $214,894.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,454.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.