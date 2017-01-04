Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4,491,000 Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,820 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLDT. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) by 419.2% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,478,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,432,000 after buying an additional 78,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) by 140.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) traded up 0.38% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.86. 321,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business earned $79.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT)’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post $0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.30%.

CLDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. FBR & Co decreased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays PLC set a $19.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $433,750.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 701,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,310.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dennis M. Craven acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,508.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to invest primarily in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P (Operating Partnership). The Operating Partnership and its subsidiaries lease the Company’s hotels.

