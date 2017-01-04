Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) by 32.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,797,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation were worth $85,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUR. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Murphy Oil Corporation by 145.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 125,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 74,356 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil Corporation by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 611,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after buying an additional 53,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil Corporation by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 505,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Murphy Oil Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) opened at 31.69 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $5.46 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $37.48.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Murphy Oil Corporation had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 39.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Corporation will post ($1.32) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/principal-financial-group-inc-reduces-stake-in-murphy-oil-corporation-mur/1139791.html.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil Corporation in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Murphy Oil Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil Corporation in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Murphy Oil Corporation Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s exploration and production business explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across the world. The Company’s exploration and production activities are subdivided into four geographic segments, including the United States, Canada, Malaysia and all other countries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.