Premier Asset Management Group PLC (PAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities Ltd

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Numis Securities Ltd in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 151 ($1.86) price target on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s current price.

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM) opened at 137.2999 on Wednesday. Premier Asset Management Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 122.82 and a one year high of GBX 140.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.37.

