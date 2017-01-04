PPL Corporation (PPL) Earns Hold Rating from RBC Capital Markets

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at RBC Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of PPL Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of PPL Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded PPL Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PPL Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) opened at 34.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. PPL Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.40.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. PPL Corporation had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.59%. PPL Corporation’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPL Corporation will post $2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. PPL Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PPL Corporation (PPL) Earns Hold Rating from RBC Capital Markets” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/ppl-corporation-ppl-earns-hold-rating-from-rbc-capital-markets/1139336.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of PPL Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL Corporation by 18.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PPL Corporation by 43.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 837,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after buying an additional 253,926 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPL Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $12,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation Company Profile

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. It operates through three segments: U.K.

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.