PPL Corporation (PPL) Earns Hold Rating from RBC Capital Markets

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at RBC Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of PPL Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of PPL Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded PPL Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PPL Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.
Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) opened at 34.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. PPL Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.40.
PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. PPL Corporation had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.59%. PPL Corporation’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPL Corporation will post $2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. PPL Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of PPL Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL Corporation by 18.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PPL Corporation by 43.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 837,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after buying an additional 253,926 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPL Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $12,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.
PPL Corporation Company Profile
PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. It operates through three segments: U.K.
