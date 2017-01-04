PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,161,722 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 51,872,961 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,998,664 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) opened at 119.54 on Wednesday. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a 52 week low of $94.84 and a 52 week high of $121.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average is $116.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.3549 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 1.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,577,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,321,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 2,336.3% in the third quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 3,613,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,009,000 after buying an additional 3,465,295 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 during the third quarter worth approximately $160,785,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 286.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,205,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,223,000 after buying an additional 893,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ raised its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 21.4% in the third quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 1,124,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,897,000 after buying an additional 198,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Vetr restated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

About PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

