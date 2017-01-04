Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. FBR & Co reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) opened at 1.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The firm’s market cap is $117.48 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc is a developer of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The Company’s lead indications are critical limb ischemia (CLI), recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture and acute radiation syndrome.

