Piper Jaffray Companies Begins Coverage on Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)

Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Vetr cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) traded up 2.93% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 601,215 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $663.13 million. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 273.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 112,970 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 84.7% in the second quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 32.0% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 892,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 216,189 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 28,122.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $939,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals in communities. The Company provides healthcare services through the hospitals that it owns and operates and affiliated businesses in non-urban and selected urban markets throughout the United States. The Company operates through two segments: hospital operations and home care agencies operations.

