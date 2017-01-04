Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0623 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) traded up 0.53% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. 293,600 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The Fund normally invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

