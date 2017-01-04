Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (PZC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) traded up 0.44% on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. 75,984 shares of the stock traded hands. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The Fund invests in California municipal bonds. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal and California income tax.

