Pets at Home Group PLC’s (PETS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($3.56) price objective on the stock.

PETS has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Numis Securities Ltd began coverage on Pets at Home Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an add rating and a GBX 256 ($3.15) price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Beaufort Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Pets at Home Group PLC in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 275 ($3.38) price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 261.71 ($3.22).

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) opened at 234.50 on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 203.93 and a 12-month high of GBX 288.40. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.17 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 228.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 235.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

About Pets at Home Group PLC

Pets at Home Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is a retailer of pet food, pet products and pet-related services. The Company is also the operator of an animal veterinary business and pet grooming salons and the multi-channel equestrian retailer, Ride-away. The Company has a format, dog focused high street store called Barkers, which offers premium products and services targeted at highly engaged dog owners.

