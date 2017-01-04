Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL) Insider Jean Sharp Acquires 4 Shares of Stock

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) insider Jean Sharp bought 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of £389.40 ($478.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,557.60 ($1,914.22).

Jean Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 30th, Jean Sharp bought 7 shares of Personal Assets Trust PLC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £392.10 ($481.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,744.70 ($3,373.11).

On Friday, November 18th, Jean Sharp purchased 3 shares of Personal Assets Trust PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of £386.25 ($474.68) per share, for a total transaction of £1,158.75 ($1,424.05).

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jean Sharp purchased 6 shares of Personal Assets Trust PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of £389.40 ($478.55) per share, for a total transaction of £2,336.40 ($2,871.33).

On Friday, December 2nd, Jean Sharp purchased 7 shares of Personal Assets Trust PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of £398 ($489.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,786 ($3,423.87).

Shares of Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) opened at 39200.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 383.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 390.40. Personal Assets Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 34,150.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 40,550.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a GBX 140 ($1.72) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.36%.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/personal-assets-trust-plc-pnl-insider-jean-sharp-acquires-4-shares-of-stock/1139346.html.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Personal Assets Trust PLC in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Personal Assets Trust PLC Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a Scotland-based investment company. The Company is a self-managed investment trust. The Company will invest in equities and fixed income securities and it may also hold cash and cash equivalents, which include gold. The Company may also invest in other investment trusts.

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.