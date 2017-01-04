Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Pepsico comprises 1.4% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pepsico were worth $92,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pepsico by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,515,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,637,000 after buying an additional 2,290,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Pepsico by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 20,533,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,321,000 after buying an additional 475,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in Pepsico by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 12,726,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,250,000 after buying an additional 324,893 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pepsico by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,854,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,157,000 after buying an additional 480,168 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pepsico by 29.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,834,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,010,000 after buying an additional 1,782,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 105.235 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.05. Pepsico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $150.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.088 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.01%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Vetr raised Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.11 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

About Pepsico

PepsiCo, Inc is a food and beverage company. The Company, through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, is engaged in making, marketing, distributing and selling a range of beverages, foods and snacks, serving in over 200 countries and territories. The Company operates through six segments, namely, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); North America Beverages (NAB); Latin America, which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

