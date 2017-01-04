Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) traded up 0.39% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 72,010 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2572.00 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Penumbra had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company earned $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post ($0.10) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sridhar Kosaraju sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 95,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc (Penumbra) is an interventional therapies company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The Company has a portfolio of products that addresses medical conditions and significant clinical needs across two markets, neuro and peripheral vascular. The conditions that its products address include ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and various peripheral vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures.

