PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PFSI. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.95.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) opened at 16.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $373.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.56. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.79 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post $2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $163,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $81,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 706,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $1,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Societe Generale bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $347,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. It operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

