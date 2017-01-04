PennTex Midstream Partners, LP (PTXP) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of PennTex Midstream Partners, LP (NASDAQ:PTXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

PTXP has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded PennTex Midstream Partners, from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennTex Midstream Partners, from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on PennTex Midstream Partners, in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut PennTex Midstream Partners, from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of PennTex Midstream Partners, in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennTex Midstream Partners, presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of PennTex Midstream Partners, (NASDAQ:PTXP) opened at 15.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.82 million, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.93. PennTex Midstream Partners, has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.

In related news, major shareholder Mrd Midstream Llc sold 2,127,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $36,277,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in PennTex Midstream Partners, during the third quarter worth about $870,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in PennTex Midstream Partners, by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 705,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after buying an additional 31,521 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PennTex Midstream Partners, by 3.5% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 37,208 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in PennTex Midstream Partners, by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 312,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in PennTex Midstream Partners, during the second quarter worth about $1,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

PennTex Midstream Partners, Company Profile

PennTex Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, operating, acquiring and developing midstream energy infrastructure assets, with an initial focus in northern Louisiana. The Company provides natural gas gathering and processing, and residue gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) transportation services to producers in northern Louisiana primarily focused in the Terryville Complex of the Cotton Valley formation.

