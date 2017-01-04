PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 932,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,668 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PayPal Holdings were worth $38,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in PayPal Holdings by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings by 3.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in PayPal Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded down 0.10% on Wednesday, hitting $40.21. 1,023,383 shares of the stock traded hands. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. PayPal Holdings had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company earned $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. PayPal Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post $1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Vetr upgraded PayPal Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.44 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded PayPal Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

In other PayPal Holdings news, EVP Tomer Barel sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $1,203,653.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,320.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $67,932.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc (PayPal) is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants across the world. The Company allows businesses of all sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices and applications, and at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions.

