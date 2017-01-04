Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC Raises Position in PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)

Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,437 shares during the period. PennantPark Investment Corporation makes up 0.8% of Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment Corporation were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,837,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 15,817 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation by 23.4% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 809,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 153,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $5,420,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $4,911,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 544,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 45,874 shares during the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) traded up 1.29% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 941,074 shares. PennantPark Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment Corporation had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corporation will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,120.11%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC Raises Position in PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/partners-capital-investment-group-holdings-llc-raises-position-in-pennantpark-investment-corporation-pnnt/1140259.html.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. FBR & Co lowered PennantPark Investment Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann raised PennantPark Investment Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

In related news, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $198,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur H. Penn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 193,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PennantPark Investment Corporation

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PennantPark Investment) is a business development company focused on generating income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments in the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.