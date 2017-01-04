Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC Has $19,196,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)

Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 4.7% of Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 503.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 131.5% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) traded up 1.47% on Wednesday, hitting $289.96. The stock had a trading volume of 951,374 shares. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $294.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.51.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 309.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.54 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $333.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $270.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.86.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

