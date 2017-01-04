Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC)

Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 555,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the period. Fifth Street Finance Corp. makes up approximately 0.8% of Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fifth Street Finance Corp. were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSC. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 2.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 2.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 112,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 225,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) traded up 2.01% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. 1,769,800 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

In related news, Director Richard P. Dutkiewicz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,753.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,165,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,642,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company that lends to and invests in small and mid-sized companies, primarily in connection with investments by private equity sponsors. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the portfolio’s total return by generating current income from the debt investments and capital appreciation from the equity investments.

