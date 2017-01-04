Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Ares Capital Corporation makes up about 0.7% of Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital Corporation were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 49,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,337,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,364,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Ares Capital Corporation by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 88,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Corporation by 13.7% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 177,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Corporation by 7.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,834,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after buying an additional 271,329 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) traded up 3.35% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,785,330 shares. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Ares Capital Corporation had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post $1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Ares Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.15%.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Ares Capital Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital Corporation in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Capital Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Capital Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

Ares Capital Corporation Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

