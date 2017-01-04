Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 1,250 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 5,015.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 185,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 182,043 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 778,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.9% in the third quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 445,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 25.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,377 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $26.59. The firm’s market cap is $5.14 billion.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Teradyne had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $410 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is -43.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teradyne from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen and Company upped their price target on Teradyne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $233,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,529.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, computing, communications and aerospace and defense industries.

