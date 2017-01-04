Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 117,955 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 262.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,955 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCRA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 47.3% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 137,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.3% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 630,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $2,568,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 54.8% in the second quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,172,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) traded up 3.17% on Wednesday, reaching $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 304,003 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $516.15 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 8.72%. The business earned $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post $0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $22.00 price objective on Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $72,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience Suite and its Experience Innovation Network. Its two segments include Product and Service.

