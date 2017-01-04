Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth $107,000. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth $134,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 44.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) traded up 1.29% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 420,607 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $90.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.10 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4,984.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post $2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PZZA. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

In related news, CEO John H. Schnatter sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $483,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,679,887 shares in the company, valued at $755,515,180.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Schnatter sold 23,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $1,862,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,679,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,805,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. The Company operates restaurants under the trademark Papa John’s. It operates in five segments: domestic Company-owned restaurants, domestic commissaries, North America franchising, international operations, and all other business units.

