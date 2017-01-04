Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (OREX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orexigen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orexigen Therapeutics stock. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX) by 231.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 184,861 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. owned about 1.81% of Orexigen Therapeutics worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Orexigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OREX) traded up 61.84% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 8,181,798 shares of the stock were exchanged. Orexigen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm’s market cap is $48.86 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

Orexigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OREX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by $3.36. Orexigen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 354.92%. The firm earned $7 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Orexigen Therapeutics’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Orexigen Therapeutics will post ($9.44) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orexigen Therapeutics

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the treatment of obesity. The Company’s product, Contrave, is approved in the United States by the United States Food and Drug Administration as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kilograms per square meter or greater (obese) or 27 kilograms per square meter or greater (overweight) in the presence of a weight-related comorbid condition.

