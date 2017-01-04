OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. is the market leader for oral fluid diagnostics. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and diagnostic products for use by insurance companies, public health agencies, clinical laboratories, physicians’ offices, and workplace sites. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OSUR. BTIG Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) traded up 1.14% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. 124,924 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $495.44 million, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.55.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post $0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OraSure Technologies news, CEO Douglas A. Michels sold 71,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $648,196.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 747,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,323.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark L. Kuna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $771,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth $131,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 61.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc (OraSure) is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its technologies, as well as other diagnostic products, including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types.

