Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Position Raised by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Oracle Corporation comprises about 1.8% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Oracle Corporation by 8.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 404,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,546,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,942,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle Corporation by 101.6% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 16,199 shares during the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) traded up 0.49% on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,523,170 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $158.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.17. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Cowen and Company set a $46.00 price objective on Oracle Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Oracle Corporation from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Vetr downgraded Oracle Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.58 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

In other Oracle Corporation news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $1,742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,762.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $153,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,278.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

