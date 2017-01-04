Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Stake Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,024,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,379 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $87,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,869,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 113,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 110.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) opened at 85.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day moving average of $83.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.48 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm earned $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.38%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

In related news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $79,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,627.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $86,511.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,976.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

