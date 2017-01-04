OM Asset Management PLC (OMAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OM Asset Management plc operates as a multi-boutique asset management company. It provides its services to individuals and institutions. The Company offers products in domestic and international equities, fixed income, and alternative investments, such as timber and real estate. OM Asset Management plc is based Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OMAM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of OM Asset Management PLC in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OM Asset Management PLC in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OM Asset Management PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OM Asset Management PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) traded up 0.589% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.525. The company had a trading volume of 123,082 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.675 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. OM Asset Management PLC has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.52.

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. OM Asset Management PLC had a return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OM Asset Management PLC will post $1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. OM Asset Management PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Group (Uk) Ltd Om sold 20,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $298,537,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,310,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,429,740.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMAM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OM Asset Management PLC by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 33,845 shares in the last quarter. Lucus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OM Asset Management PLC during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in OM Asset Management PLC by 2.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,222,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in OM Asset Management PLC by 3.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in OM Asset Management PLC by 243.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 96,939 shares during the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OM Asset Management PLC Company Profile

OM Asset Management plc is a multi-boutique asset management company. The Company operates its business through its approximately seven affiliate firms (Affiliates). The Company is an indirect subsidiary of Old Mutual plc, which is an investment, savings, insurance and banking group. The Company’s Affiliates include Acadian Asset Management LLC (Acadian), Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC (Barrow Hanley), Campbell Global, LLC (Campbell Global), Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC, Heitman LLC, Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC.

