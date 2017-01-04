Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Increases Stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 618,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. United Therapeutics Corporation makes up about 1.3% of Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation were worth $73,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 9.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in United Therapeutics Corporation by 114.8% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Corporation during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics Corporation by 152.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) traded up 0.75% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.07. 77,526 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average of $122.65. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.52 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.39.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.98. United Therapeutics Corporation had a net margin of 44.40% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. United Therapeutics Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post $16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC lowered shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.15.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total transaction of $152,674.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $149,729.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,247.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics Corporation

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its therapeutic products and product candidates include Prostacyclin Analogues, Phosphodiesterase Type 5 (PDE-5) Inhibitor and Monoclonal Antibody (MAb).

