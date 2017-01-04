Oasis Petroleum’s (OAS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OAS. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $9.50 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) opened at 15.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $3.72 billion. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company earned $177.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.51 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $733,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $16,550,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $2,868,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, which is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties; Well Services, which performs completion services for the Company’s oil and natural gas wells operated by Oasis Petroleum North America LLC (OPNA), and Midstream Services, which performs salt water gathering and disposal and other midstream services for the Company’s oil and natural gas wells operated by OPNA.

