NVR, Inc. (NVR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $20,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 19.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) traded up 1.75% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1678.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,987 shares. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,462.02 and a 52 week high of $1,845.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,626.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,655.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $28.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.46 by $1.00. The firm earned $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 7.36%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post $99.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Bank of America Corporation upgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,793.00.

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,504.33, for a total value of $902,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company also operates a mortgage banking and title services business. The Company’s mortgage banking operations are operated primarily through a subsidiary, NVR Mortgage Finance, Inc (NVRM).

