Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This is an increase from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,819 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $8.95.
In other Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund news, insider William J. Schneider bought 25,000 shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are high current income and total return. The Fund meets its investment objectives by investing approximately 70% of its managed assets in senior secured and second lien loans, and up to 30% of its managed assets across the capital structure of companies (including equity securities) with a primary focus on high yield bonds, convertible securities and other forms of income-producing securities.
