Northpointe Capital LLC Buys New Position in Angie’s List, Inc. (ANGI)

Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angie’s List, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,316,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,000. Angie’s List comprises 1.4% of Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Angie’s List during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Angie’s List by 587.5% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 390,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 333,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Angie’s List by 249.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 174,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 124,925 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Angie’s List by 71.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 251,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 104,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Angie’s List during the second quarter worth about $547,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angie’s List, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) traded up 0.49% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. 194,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Angie’s List, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The stock’s market cap is $483.29 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54.

Angie’s List (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.14. Angie’s List had a negative return on equity of 293.31% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.97 million. Angie’s List’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Angie’s List, Inc. will post ($0.19) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angie’s List from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Angie’s List in a report on Friday, December 30th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Angie’s List and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Angie’s List from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Angie’s List in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angie’s List currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Durchslag sold 38,858 shares of Angie’s List stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $322,521.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin E. Brown sold 3,238 shares of Angie’s List stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $26,713.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Angie’s List Company Profile

Angie’s List, Inc operates a national local services consumer review service and marketplace. The Company’s tools, services and content across multiple platforms enable consumers to research, shop for and purchase local services for needs, such as home, health and automotive services. The Company also reviews the providers of these services in over 250 markets in the United States.

