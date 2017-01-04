Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,064 Shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (MJN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (NYSE:MJN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,223,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mead Johnson Nutrition Company were worth $175,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company during the second quarter worth about $244,000. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company by 13.5% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (NYSE:MJN) opened at 71.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40. Mead Johnson Nutrition Company has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (NYSE:MJN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Mead Johnson Nutrition Company had a net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 119.05%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mead Johnson Nutrition Company will post $3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Mead Johnson Nutrition Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

MJN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on Mead Johnson Nutrition Company from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price objective on Mead Johnson Nutrition Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut their price objective on Mead Johnson Nutrition Company from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

In other news, Director Anna C. Catalano sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $49,193.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (Mead Johnson) is a pediatric nutrition company. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells infant formulas, children’s nutrition and other nutritional products. The Company operates through three segments: Asia, North America/Europe and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes routine and specialty infant formulas, children’s milks and milk modifiers, dietary supplements for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, pediatric vitamins, and products for pediatric metabolic disorders.

