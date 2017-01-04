Northern Trust Corp Has $695,927,000 Position in Dow Chemical Company (The) (DOW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DOW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,427,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,846 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dow Chemical Company (The) were worth $695,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) by 48.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,277,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,723,000 after buying an additional 6,974,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,172,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,691,000 after buying an additional 2,471,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $95,854,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) by 223.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,588,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,670,000 after buying an additional 1,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) by 22.2% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,362,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,554,000 after buying an additional 973,770 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) opened at 57.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68. Dow Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Dow Chemical Company (The) had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business earned $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical Company will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Dow Chemical Company (The)’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. RBC Capital Markets set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Vetr raised shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.93 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Dow Chemical Company (The) Company Profile

