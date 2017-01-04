Northern Trust Corp Has $170,460,000 Position in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,093 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in United Continental Holdings were worth $170,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in United Continental Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. I.G. Investment Management LTD. increased its position in United Continental Holdings by 1.2% in the second quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Continental Holdings by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in United Continental Holdings by 2.0% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in United Continental Holdings by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) opened at 72.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.06. United Continental Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.71.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.23. United Continental Holdings had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. United Continental Holdings’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings, Inc. will post $8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Cowen and Company downgraded United Continental Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research downgraded United Continental Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on United Continental Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on United Continental Holdings in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on United Continental Holdings from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.59.

In related news, Director Walter Isaacson sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $199,960.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $257,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,179 shares in the company, valued at $685,962.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates an average of approximately 5,000 flights a day to over 340 airports across six continents from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

