Northern Trust Corp Buys 63,784 Shares of Hess Corporation (HES)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,212,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hess Corporation were worth $172,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Hess Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Corporation by 74.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after buying an additional 88,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hess Corporation by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,132,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,189,000 after buying an additional 536,810 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Hess Corporation by 330.8% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 239,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 184,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Hess Corporation by 11.1% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,567,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,523,000 after buying an additional 457,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) opened at 62.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39. The firm’s market cap is $19.68 billion. Hess Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $65.56.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Hess Corporation had a negative net margin of 63.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Hess Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Corporation will post ($4.86) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hess Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.47%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/northern-trust-corp-buys-63784-shares-of-hess-corporation-hes/1139750.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. KLR Group began coverage on shares of Hess Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hess Corporation in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Hess Corporation in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Hess Corporation in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hess Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

In other Hess Corporation news, insider Brian D. Truelove sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $237,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $152,802.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation Company Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its segments include E&P, which is engaged in the sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, and Bakken Midstream, which provides services, including crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminaling of propane, located in the Bakken shale play of North Dakota.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.