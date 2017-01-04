Northern Trust Corp Acquires 156,324 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,324 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation were worth $182,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 328,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 11.6% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. SOUTH STATE Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 263.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 50,505 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) opened at 75.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $79.60. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Cincinnati Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 49.36%.

WARNING: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/northern-trust-corp-acquires-156324-shares-of-cincinnati-financial-corporation-cinf/1139756.html.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other news, Director David P. Osborn acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.44 per share, with a total value of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,191.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald J. Doyle, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $230,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial Corporation

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of property casualty insurance marketed through independent insurance agencies in over 40 states. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, Life insurance and Investments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.