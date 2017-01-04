Norinchukin Bank The Buys 587 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 47.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 150.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Honeywell International by 128.1% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) traded up 0.28% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941,631 shares. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.71 and a 12 month high of $120.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day moving average is $114.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post $6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 42.09%.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays PLC set a $128.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.74.

In other news, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $329,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,607.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 1,690 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $197,290.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

