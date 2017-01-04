Nord/LB Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) a €116.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €116.00 ($120.83) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €129.50 ($134.90) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. RBC Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($120.83) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Societe Generale set a €144.00 ($150.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a €135.00 ($140.63) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €119.69 ($124.67).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) opened at 113.399 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €110.18 and its 200 day moving average is €113.44. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €87.92 and a 52 week high of €122.90. The firm has a market cap of €49.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.362.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/nordlb-analysts-give-henkel-ag-co-kgaa-hen3-a-116-00-price-target/1139334.html.

