Nokia Corporation (NOK) Stake Cut by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,688,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,366 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Nokia Corporation were worth $56,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation by 53.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 21,487 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation by 94.4% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 1,059,645 shares in the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) traded up 0.734% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.805. 3,171,885 shares of the company traded hands. Nokia Corporation has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $7.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.823 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nokia Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Corporation in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Nokia Corporation in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Nokia Corporation from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

About Nokia Corporation

Nokia Corporation is a global provider of network infrastructure and related services, with a focus on mobile broadband, as well as advanced technology development and licensing. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Mobile Broadband, Global Services, Nokia Networks Other and Nokia Technologies.

