Noble Corporation (NE) Bonds Drop 1.2% During Trading

An issue of Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) debt fell 1.2% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7.75% coupon and will mature on January 15, 2024. The debt is now trading at $94.06 and was trading at $96.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

NE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Vetr cut Noble Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale cut Noble Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group reduced their target price on Noble Corporation from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Noble Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.76.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) opened at 6.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. Noble Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm earned $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. Noble Corporation had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noble Corporation will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Noble Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Noble Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Noble Corporation Company Profile

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

