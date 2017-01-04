Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) Stake Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NYSE:NTT) by 88.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation were worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation by 17.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation by 11.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation by 19.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,548,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,925,000 after buying an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NYSE:NTT) traded up 1.66% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,909 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of -0.01. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

